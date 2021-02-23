A party supply store in Dallas is inviting customers and frustrated Texans to take a swing at Sen. Ted Cruz — literally.

ABC Party HQ has begun selling a piñata that replicates last week’s now-infamous photos of Cruz trying to sneak away to Cancun while his fellow Texans froze in their homes during a brutal winter storm.

Dallas’ local NBC News station News 5 DFW first reported on the cheeky piñata, which stands at three feet tall and retails for $100. The piñata is a pretty accurate (if somewhat flattering) replica of Cruz, complete with a Texas flag face mask, a rollaway suitcase and an oversized passport in hand.

Also Read: Ted Cruz Blasted by 'The Real' Host Jeannie Mai for Letting His Kids 'See Their Privilege'

ABC Party co-owner Carlos De La Fuente told Newsweek that since the piñatas are custom-made, buyers will need to wait up to two weeks for their pre-ordered versions to be completed.

“We just see it as something trending in the news, and want to provide a good laugh for people during these difficult times,” De La Fuente said.

Last week, Cruz came under fire when he and his family tried to escape their “freezing” home in Texas after a squall knocked almost the entire state’s energy grid offline. Cruz later said he was just “trying to be a good dad” after his daughters asked to go on vacation to Mexico to escape the cold while millions of other Texans were without power.

Also Read: Ted Cruz Calls Out 'Assholes' Who Leaked Group Chat About Cancun Trip

Take a closer look at the piñata in the tweet below.