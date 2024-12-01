Sen. Ted Cruz Backs Tariffs Leverage on ‘Face The Nation’

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz had a succinct reason for Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking Sunday on ‘Face the Nation,” Cruz said, “It is amazing what having 12 million people invade your home can do to change people’s voting behavior.”

Cruz also delved into the much-discussed issue of tariffs, which Trump has promised will be enacted against Canada, Mexico and China, among others, if they don’t cooperate with the U.S. on various issues.

The Texas Senator was once a tariffs skeptic, but now has adopted a different stance.

“Well, I’ll tell you, what hasn’t changed is, is the importance of leverage. And I got to say, you look at the threat of tariffs against Mexico and Canada, immediately has produced action. We’ve seen the President of Mexico stand up and promise that she is going to work hand in hand with the President of the United States, President Trump, to secure the border. I’ll tell you, representing Texas, we’ve seen four years of an invasion at our southern border. Let me ask you, Major. Why hasn’t Joe Biden done this? Why hasn’t Joe Biden actually stood up and used leverage to secure the border? And the reason is, Joe Biden and the Democrats wanted this invasion to happen.”

Cruz said he hoped Trump “was explicit” in telling Mexico and Canada that they must secure their borders with the U.S. He pointed to the “Remain in Mexico” policy that would require potential immigrants to wait in that nation while their cases were adjudicated.

“If you remember, during his first term, President Trump threatened tariffs against Mexico and AMLO, then the President of Mexico. He was incredibly scared and concerned. He was scared of Trump, and he ended up signing the remain in Mexico agreement, which produced the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. It was incredibly successful.”

Cruz predicted that remain in Mexico will be introduced again. “And we are going to see, I make a prediction right now, we will see the numbers plummet of illegal immigration coming into this country, not in a year, not in six months, but in January and February, because we will have a president who will vigorously enforce the law.”