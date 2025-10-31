Texas Sen. Ted Cruz denounced former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson over his decision to host Nick Fuentes on his podcast.

Cruz and Carlson have been going back and forth for the past few months, and during the former’s Thursday speech in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Summit, he took another shot at his fellow Republican.

“If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very, very cool and that their mission is to combat and defeat ‘global Jewry,’ and you say nothing, then you are a coward, and you are complicit in that evil,” Cruz said, referring to Carlson’s recent sit-down with Fuentes, who has repeatedly denied and questioned the Holocaust.

JUST IN: Ted Cruz BLASTS Kevin Roberts’s Tucker Carlson defense:



pic.twitter.com/QsDFbEDona — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) October 31, 2025

Carlson chatted with Fuentes on Monday, where the two discussed several topics, including “toxic feminism,” “identity politics” and his apparent issue with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Cruz’s comments came a day after Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts posted a video defending Carlson after the TV host received backlash over the interview.

In the X post, Roberts, who didn’t name anyone specifically, condemned the “venomous coalition” that has been criticizing Carlson, adding that “their attempt to cancel” Heritage’s “close friend” will fail.

There has been speculation that @Heritage is distancing itself from @TuckerCarlson over the past 24 hours.



I want to put that to rest right now—here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/F8bcxBIqKI — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) October 30, 2025

However, the video was uploaded with the caption: “There has been speculation that Heritage is distancing itself from Tucker Carlson over the past 24 hours. I want to put that to rest right now — here are my thoughts.”

“I disagree with and even abhor things that Nick Fuentes says, but canceling him is not the answer, either,” Roberts added in the video.