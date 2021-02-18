Texas Sen. Ted Cruz confirmed on Thursday that he and his family flew down to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of Texans are without heat and power due to blackouts caused by freezing weather in the state.

After initially staying mum on the subject as Twitter sleuths and other passengers shared photographs of what appeared to be Cruz and his family on a plane to Cancun, Cruz said his family “lost heat and power too” but went on the trip because his daughters wanted to go.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said in a statement.

To make sure Cruz and his family arrived to their gate safely, the senator’s staff asked the Houston police for an airport escort — a request they obliged, according to a statement sent to The Daily Beast.

“Senator Cruz’s staff contacted HPD personnel on Wednesday afternoon, Feb 17,” the Houston police said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “His staff requested assistance upon the Senator’s arrival at the airport. Upon his arrival at the terminal, we monitored his movement.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party called for Cruz’s resignation.

“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said. “Cruz is emblematic of what the Texas Republican Party and its leaders have become: weak, corrupt, inept, and self-serving politicians who don’t give a damn about the people they were elected to represent. They were elected by the people but have no interest or intent of doing their jobs.”