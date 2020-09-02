Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is all up in his own head, which is definitely not cleared, in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from Episode 6 of the Apple TV+ series.

In the video, readers will also (finally?) learn Coach Beard’s (Brendan Hunt) favorite bath balm, and a little too much information about Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) skin.

Watch the video above.

In the sixth episode, entitled “Two Aces,” when Jamie (Phil Dunster) refuses to train, Ted turns to talented new signing Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) — and the team is struck by an age-old curse.

The titular character in this “Ted Lasso” is a small-time college football coach from Kansas who was hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein.

Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the characters from the NBC Sports shorts.

The “Two Aces” episode of “Ted Lasso” drops Friday on Apple TV+.