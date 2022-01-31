‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros TV

“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein is staying in the Warner Bros. family, signing a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. TV Group, the studio behind the Apple TV+ hit series.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is a multiyear deal and the studio said Goldstein was signed “in a highly competitive situation.”

Under terms of the deal, Goldstein will develop, create and produce new television programming for all platforms, including potentially for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five broadcast networks. This deal does not include Goldstein as an actor.

“Much like the character Joe Gillis in ‘Sunset Blvd,’ I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true,” Goldstein said. “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honoured to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

Goldstein won an Emmy for his “Ted Lasso” role as Roy Kent, the irascible and aging captain of AFC Richmond. In Season 2, Roy retires and ends up becoming an assistant coach under Jason Sudeikis’ Lasso.

In addition to “Ted Lasso,” Goldstein is writing and executive producing the upcoming comedy “Shrinking” alongside “Ted Lasso” creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel, who will star.

