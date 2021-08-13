We Knew It, Ted Lasso Is Basically Santa Claus (Video)

In the “Ted Lasso” Christmas episode, which dropped Friday on Apple TV+, Ted tells local children that he works for Santa Claus. And honestly, that totally checks out with us.

“Carol of the Bells” is the fourth episode in the second season of “Ted Lasso.” It’s Christmas in Richmond, and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) enlists Ted (Jason Sudeikis) for a secret mission. Meanwhile, Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) search for a miracle, and the Higgins family (the patriarch played Jeremy Swift) open up their home.

Watch a touching scene from Friday’s episode via the video above.

In the clip, Ted and Rebecca fulfill the most adorable little girl’s Christmas wish in the most adorable way. It’s “Ted Lasso” through and through.

In the breakout Apple TV+ comedy, Sudeikis plays the titular role of Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team – despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits.

And hey, in Season 2, AFC Richmond isn’t half bad.

“Ted Lasso” also stars Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Season 1 earned 20 Emmy nominations, more than half of Apple TV+’s total of 35, breaking “Glee’s” record for a freshman comedy by exactly one nod. Find all of the uplifting streaming show’s nominations here. The 73rd Emmy Awards air on Sept. 19 on CBS.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

New episodes of “Ted Lasso” drop Fridays on Apple TV+.