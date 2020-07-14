‘Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Finds Out Football Is a Lot Different Across the Pond in Apple TV+ Trailer (Video)

Comedy series premieres in August

| July 14, 2020 @ 7:40 AM Last Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 8:24 AM

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Ted Lasso.” It stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach from Kansas who moves across the pond to England in order to coach a professional British soccer team.

He’s met with less than a warm welcome as the Brits test his knowledge at every turn, with some telling him he’s making a huge mistake. But even though he’s never coached soccer before in his life, others think he just might be exactly what the team needs.

From Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, the first three episodes of the comedy series will premiere Friday, August 14 on Apple TV+. Following that, new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays.

Also Read: Hailee Steinfeld Talks Executive Producing Her Own TV Debut on Apple TV+'s 'Dickinson'

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer alongside Lawrence (“Scrubs”) for Doozer Productions. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content, are also attached. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • notable deaths Fred Willard Little Richard Jerry Stiller Death Gallery
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
1 of 75

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE