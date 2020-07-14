Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Ted Lasso.” It stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach from Kansas who moves across the pond to England in order to coach a professional British soccer team.

He’s met with less than a warm welcome as the Brits test his knowledge at every turn, with some telling him he’s making a huge mistake. But even though he’s never coached soccer before in his life, others think he just might be exactly what the team needs.

From Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, the first three episodes of the comedy series will premiere Friday, August 14 on Apple TV+. Following that, new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays.

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer alongside Lawrence (“Scrubs”) for Doozer Productions. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content, are also attached. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.