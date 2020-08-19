Ted Lasso is staying in London for longer than a cup of coffee — er, tea. Apple TV+ has renewed Jason Sudeikis’ “Ted Lasso” series for a second season, which will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to debut in 2021.
Last Friday, Apple TV+ posted the first three episodes of the surprisingly well-received (this TV Editor watched all of Season 1, and it’s great) “Ted Lasso” TV show adaptation. Going forward, the streaming service is premiering one new episode each Friday until it runs out.
Like the Season 2 order, Season 1 had 10 episodes.
On the streaming service’s adaptation of the viral NBC Sports sketch, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.
Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer. Liza Katzer is co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt.
On Friday’s upcoming Episode 104, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).
