‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer: Meet Mean Ted Lasso (Video)

Monday mornings usually suck. But some Monday mornings, you get the “Ted Lasso” Season 2 trailer. Luckily, this Monday morning happens to be the latter one of those.

Watch the Apple TV+ trailer via the video above.

In the preview, Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) struggles mightily, AFC Richmond can’t win (or lose) a game, and the team meets mean Coach Lasso.

It seems none of those last. What is enduring, however, is how the Jason Sudeikis character continues to have the perfect answer to every single tough question at his press conferences. Here at TheWrap, we’ve participated in a press conference or two, and can tell you from experience that is rarely how the Q&A portion goes.

“Ted Lasso” follows an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience in the game. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits, as the Apple TV+ description sums up.

As early adopters of the excellent Apple TV+ sitcom, we’ve had several conversations with co-creators Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence about that wonderful and unshakeable optimism. Click through our “Also Reads” above and below for a nice Monday morning cup of kindness.

In addition to Sudeikis, the series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and cast newbie Sarah Niles.

Beyond his starring role, Sudeikis executive produces the comedy alongside Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via the latter’s Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. “Ted Lasso” is already renewed for a third season.

“Ted Lasso” returns for Season 2 Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+. “Butts” on three.