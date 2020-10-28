‘Ted Lasso’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal From Apple TV+

Well, howdy, even more “Ted Lasso.”

Apple TV+ has renewed the Jason Sudeikis soccer comedy for a third season before Season 2 has even started production. (That’s expected to happen in London in early January.)

“Ted Lasso” was Apple TV+’s top comedy each week since launching on Aug. 14, 2020. It’s also really, really good.

Five days after its debut, “Ted Lasso” was renewed for a second season. And now, this.

BELIEVE.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.