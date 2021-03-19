Jason Sudeikis, in-character as Ted Lasso, is set to take on “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah next week in a little video-game soccer for new eSports show “FIFA Face-Off.”

As if we didn’t already have a favorite, Lasso’s squad will be managed by Brendan Hunt’s Coach Beard from the “Ted Lasso” series and former NBCSN digital shorts.

BELIEVE.

“FIFA Face-Off” is a new two-part live competition game show that brings together celebrities, top eSports gamers and some lucky randos from the popular video game franchise’s community.

Those lucky randos (our term, not theirs) can win a share of a $25,000 prize pool. Lucky randos.

The matches will stream live March 19 and 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch channel and the EA Sports YouTube channel. Today’s episode will see Nicky Jam take on Becky G. The Sudeikis vs. Noah event is next Friday.

“Having previously no experience coaching soccer, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate for dominating in an EA Sports FIFA esports competition,” Sudeikis said in a statement. “That said, Ted’s passion for competing and having Coach Beard at his side in support may just be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world’s most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso.”

“Growing up in Inglewood, California, lots of nights in the Gomez household were centered around watching football, and it’s something that brings us all together,” Becky G said. “I’ve been around EA Sports FIFA for years and am so excited to be able to compete against my friend Nicky Jam and give back to the FIFA community on this fun show.”

“EA Sports FIFA is one of my favorite games, playing it so much over the years,” Nicky Jam said. “I’m excited to be teaming up with the best esports star in the world in Fnatic Tekkz and can’t wait to compete.”

No statement from Noah. Perhaps he plans to make his statement on the pitch.

Bit of advice from us to Coach Lasso: maybe don’t pick AFC Richmond.

Below is the “FIFA Face-Off” schedule.

Friday, March 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Team Nicky Jam:

Nicky Jam (Instagram; Twitter)

“Fnatic Tekkz” (Instagram; Twitter)

“EashVeraam17” (community winner)

-vs.-

Team Becky G:

Becky G (Instagram; Twitter)

“NIP Ollelito” (Instagram)

“JDenman” (community winner)

Friday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Team Trevor Noah:

Trevor Noah (Instagram; Twitter)

“NFG_Lisa” (Twitter)

“FUTHeda” (community winner)

-vs.-

Team Ted Lasso:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, coached by Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) (Twitter)

“DUX Gravesen” (Instagram; Twitter)

“Cory_B” (community winner)

Readers can watch it all unfold via the live-stream video below.

“Ted Lasso” is currently in production on Season 2 in England. Sudeikis recently won a Golden Globe Award for his lead-actor performance in the excellent Apple TV+ comedy.