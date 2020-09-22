Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave will not be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The 39-year-old accountability coach — and daughter of rocker John Mellencamp — announced that Bravo did not renew her contract for a fourth season on her social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

“Of course I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.’ Nah, I’m not going to do that — that’s not who I am,” Mellencamp Arroyave said. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.”

“That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I’m pretty busy with this lil nuggs,” she said, leaning into her infant daughter Dove. Mellencamp Arroyave’s pregnancy was covered during Season 10, which wrapped last week with a reunion episode.

In the most recent season, Mellencamp Arroyave clashed with Denise Richards over reports that Richards made mean comments about her behind her back. Richards also will not be returning to the show for Season 11.

The status of the remaining housewives: Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais is currently unknown.

TheWrap has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Mellencamp also made headlines this week after her All In wellness plan was criticized by some having a restrictive diet plan that is unhealthy to its followers.

“For one, I wanted to say I love All In… I 100% feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you,” she said via Instagram.

The Bravo franchise has seen a number of departures of late: “Atlanta’s” NeNe Leakes and “New York’s” Dorinda Medley announced they were leaving their respective franchises as well in recent weeks.

Watch Mellencamp Arroyave’s announcement below.