‘Teen Titans Go’ Voice Actor Greg Cipes Says He Was Fired After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Greg Cipes, who worked as the voice actor for Beast Boy in the Warner Bros. series “Teen Titan Go” for 24 years, is calling on fans to help him reclaim the part. In a lengthy message shared on Instagram by DC influencer Emmanuel Devon Newsome, Cipes accused the company of firing him after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“Hey @jamesgunn since teen titans go falls under elseworlds the fans need your help. I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Cipes and he shared with me lots of upsetting details and information of how he was wrongfully terminated by Sam register while the other original actors get to keep their jobs,” Newsome wrote.

“He said it was after Valentine’s Day and the og titans cast begged sam that the show would not the same without Greg and the things that Sam register said and did is very inhuman!” he continued. “Greg told me he has been discriminated against because of his Parkinson’s and they are trying to steal his voice and replace him with a mimic for the new teen titans go season. Dc fans spread the #savebeastboy hashtag Greg needs your help!”

Cipes commented, “Warner Bros. literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis. It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life.”

An individual close to the situation painted the circumstances of Cipes’ exit in a different light, telling TheWrap that when producers approached Cipes about stepping down from the role due to performance issues, they offered to create a new character for him to voice and began talks with his agent on a development deal to keep him involved. This individual insisted Cipes was not fired because he has Parkinson’s Disease, but because his performance was not up to the level that producers needed for Beast Boy.

Cipes has recorded a couple of scripts featuring the new character and the development deal is still being negotiated, this individual said.

Cipes was part of the “Teen Titans” cast when it premiered in 2003, voiced Beast Boy for 9 seasons of “Teen Titans Go!” and also voiced Adonis and Private H.I.V.E.. His additional credits include “Young Justice,” “Ben 10” and “Ultimate Spider-Man.”

Adam Chitwood contributed reporting to this story.