“Teen Wolf” Star Tyler Posey picked up his guitar and pulled down his pants to announce he has joined OnlyFans, the content subscription service made popular by sex workers, physical fitness experts and, well, Bella Thorne.

In a 49-second video posted on his Instagram page Monday, the actor-musician welcomed his followers to OnlyFans. After some fast cuts of various photos of the 28-year-old and clips of his music videos and acting gigs, Posey is seen propped up on a stool in front of a picture window with nothing between him and his guitar (as in, the guy is naked).

“Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare ass. Hang with me and we’ll be best friends,” he sings, strumming away at his guitar.

Also Read: Porn Star Siri Dahl on Why OnlyFans Is (Virtually) the Only Platform That Matters for Sex Workers

“I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” Posey said in a statement to Page Six. “I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”

Last month Thorne made waves when she set a OnlyFans record, earning over $1 million within the first 24 hours (and $2 million in less than a week) after joining the service and promising nude photos for $200. Instead, she posted lingerie-clad photos, which resulted in subscribers demanding their money back.

Also Read: Bella Thorne Apologizes to OnlyFans Users: 'I WANTED to Help With the Stigma Behind Sex'

She later apologized for the negative impact her OnlyFans account had on sex workers who were already using the paid subscription site to sell photos and adult videos, explaining that her intent was to “normalize the stigmas” around sex.

You can check out Posey’s musical talents in his Instagram post below and subscribe to his OnlyFans page for $14.99 per month by clicking here.