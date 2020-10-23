Either Tekashi 6ix9ine knows exactly what he’s doing, or this was all a happy (well, not all that happy) accident. We’re banking on the fact that the young emcee/professional instigator/convicted felon is laughing all the way to the bank.

“F— being a superhero, I wanna be a villain,” 6ix9ine says in a teaser trailer for Showtime docuseries “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.”

Pretty much the rest of the teaser trailer, which dropped on Friday, is made of up extremely unflattering media quotes about the rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez).

“Supervillain” is centered on an interview with Hernandez following his early release from prison this spring. He was locked up after pleading guilty to armed robbery charges and conspiracy to commit murder.

6ix9ine’s sentence was drastically reduced after he testified for the prosecution, and he got out even earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Hernandez has asthma, which makes him high risk.)

Below is the three-part docuseries’ full logline, courtesy of Showtime.

Inspired by the Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain” by investigative journalist Stephen Witt, “Supervillain” will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez transformed into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop’s prince of trolls, boasting 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the top music charts. Not just a rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine made his mark as a creature of the internet, translating his outlandish digital presence into a remarkably effective persona. “Supervillain” explores how beyond his antics, 6ix9ine represents Gen Y and Z’s willingness to challenge and, in many cases, disregard the concept of authenticity.

“Supervillain” is directed by Karam Gill and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Brian Grazer executive produces alongside Witt, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox and Peter J. Scalettar.

“Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain” is set to premiere on Showtime in early 2021.