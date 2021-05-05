Telemundo Forms Streaming-Only Content Studio

Telemundo is forming a new studio that will exclusively cater to the growing need for Spanish-language content on streaming platforms, including the in-house Peacock.

The Miami-based Telemundo Streaming Studios will be under Telemundo Global Studios, led by president Marcos Santana. Santana will oversee all scripted programming for the Telemundo linear TV network as well as streaming development.

At launch, Telemundo Streaming Studios has 35 projects in development, including Peacock’s upcoming dramedy “Armas de Mujer,” Seasons 4 and 5 of Netflix’s “El Marginal,” the remake of “Historia de un Clan,” the upcoming seasons of “El Recluso,” a new version of “El Diario de un Gigolo” and “El Immortal.”

“As the premier media company serving Hispanics in the U.S., Telemundo is shaping a new era in Hispanic media with the creation of the first-of-its-kind streaming studio,” Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said. “Latinos are pacesetters of cultural and technological change. We are the leading Hispanic media company super serving the Latinos of today with the best original, premium and culturally relevant content across all platforms.”

In addition to developing and producing its own IP, the new studio will offer production services to other direct-to-consumer platforms.

“We are thrilled to open a new state-of-the-art studio designed from its inception to produce premium content featuring world-class producers and award-winning Hispanic talent across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Argentina,” Santana said. “As pioneers in the production of scripted Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics, we have a wide range of experience to invest in producing the best scripted content for the growing number of Latinos who consume their favorite shows across streaming platforms. With these new studios, Telemundo will be the go-to source for Latino streaming content in the U.S. and around the world.”