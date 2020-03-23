Television Academy, Networks Hold Conference Call to Discuss Pushing Back Emmy Voting Dates

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is fielding a conference call with TV network and studio executives on Monday afternoon to discuss the current Emmy season and the possibility of pushing back the awards calendar amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.

The call, which began at 2 p.m. PT and is expected to last 90 minutes, includes representatives from the Television Academy, as well as communications and awards execs from half a dozen of the networks, studios and streaming services that are usually the top Emmy contenders, the person told us.

According to the insider, networks are concerned about holding For Your Consideration campaigns and lobbying for votes for their TV shows and stars amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has brought productions to a screeching halt throughout Hollywood and beyond.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

Representatives for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Almost all TV series shot in the U.S. have had to suspend or delay production over the last few weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a measure that was at first precautionary, but quickly followed by the statewide lockdowns of both California and New York. Numerous productions shot in Canada and Europe have also been halted.

This means that many series have yet to finish filming their current seasons and some have yet to even begin shooting, which is a big concern for studios and networks that want to see those episodes make the eligibility window (which closes May 31).

Also Read: Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony Postponed Indefinitely

Currently, the nominations round of voting (Phase 1) for the 2020 Emmys begins June 15 and closes June 29. Nominations are set to be announced July 14. The final round of voting (Phase 2) begins Aug. 17 and ends Aug. 31. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

According to Variety, which first reported news of the call, executives at the top networks and studios want to see the FYC calendar pushed back more into June and July and for there to be a shorter period between voting windows, as well as the ability to campaign and hold more events during the second round of voting.