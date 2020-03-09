coronavirus hollywood

Coronavirus Fears Hit TV Business, Are Upfronts Next to Go?

by | March 9, 2020 @ 6:30 AM

One major network told TheWrap there was a very real possibility that upfronts would be impacted and possibly canceled

As Hollywood attempts to navigate the health fears surrounding the coronavirus epidemic, thus far it has been the movie business that has been the most affected. But as every day presents new risks, the television industry is starting to make its own plans, including whether to go forward with the all-important upfront advertising presentations in May.

One insider at a major network told TheWrap that there was a very real possibility that upfronts, which are headlined by the broadcast network and the biggest cable channels, would be impacted and possibly even canceled. Other insiders pointed to Friday’s cancellation of the South by Southwest Festival as a possible tipping point about the fate of other upcoming widely attended industry events.

Upfronts are a critical event on the industry calendar, when top advertisers get to see the upcoming fall television slates ahead of placing large advertising buys. The upfront presentation period, which also counts digital TV services’ so-called newfronts, begins soon, but it kicks into high gear as the New York City weather warms.

Also Read: The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

Other repercussions around the television business seem unavoidable. While domestic productions have not yet been affected on a wide-scale basis, producers of shows with live audiences — including late-night talk shows, singing competitions and multi-camera sitcoms — are having more conversations about precautions and options.

While television productions tend to have smaller audiences than the large-scale Hollywood events we’ve already lost to COVID-19, if the coronavirus continues to spread, more restrictions could be put in place in an effort to control the spread of the virus. An increasing tally of sports leagues are considering playing games without fans in the stands, which would produce a particularly odd effect for the small screen.

But thus far few concrete changes have been made, other than to raise the level of caution another notch or two and remind employees of the importance of proper hand-washing.

Also Read: The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

An insider from a second major network said he was not as concerned about upfronts, given that broadcast TV’s curtain closer is still about two months away. But that might change should talent and networks start to back out as they did for SXSW. Before the festival was canceled on March 6, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Netflix and Starz all announced they would skip the event. Just hours before the entire festival was canceled, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae backed out of the world premiere of their film, “The Lovebirds.”

Although some networks are preparing as if upfronts will happen as usual, decisions need to be made within weeks if it’s a “no” or a “go,” due to the cost and the logistics involved. Between presentations at a major venue, high-priced parties, travel, accommodations and actual production expenses, programming distributors often spend millions of dolloars.

Each of the network insiders told TheWrap the main change on a day-to-day basis has been limiting travel. Hollywood is following the CDC’s lead — and the result has been lots of teleconferencing. Should upfronts get canceled, those same computers and servers will likely be delivering a network’s presentation to media buyers.

Networks have taken additional steps, including adding additional Purell stands throughout their offices and buildings. Fox News has banned non-essential travel since last Monday, canceled its upfront and promised continuous 24/7 cleaning of its offices.

Lindsey Ellefson, Daniel Goldblatt and Rosemary Rossi contributed to this report.

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and kill

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CNN

CNN Defends Calling Coronavirus a ‘Pandemic’ When World Health Organization Has Yet to Do So (Video)
Slay the Dragon

‘Slay the Dragon’ Release Delayed by Magnolia Pictures Amid Coronavirus Concerns

U.S. Stock Markets Sink Over Coronavirus Fears, Trading Halted as Dow Drops 7%
Joe Scarborough

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Calls Trump ‘Sick’ for Blaming Media for Coronavirus

Why Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Against Riot Games Has New Life
Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Self-Quarantines After Contact With Person Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus
gavin newsom

California Gov. Newsom Updates on Coronavirus Treatment as Grand Princess Quarantine Passengers Prepare to Disembark
Onward

‘Onward’ Opens to $40 Million as Domestic Box Office Shrugs Off Coronavirus
Rachel Dratch Debbie Downer SNL Coronavirus

‘SNL': Rachel Dratch Brings Back Debbie Downer to Bum Us Out About Coronavirus (Video)
Kevin Tsujihara

Former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara Seeks Next Move One Year After Ouster

Milken Institute Global Conference Postponed Until July Amid Coronavirus Fears

Want
TO KEEP READING?...

Access exclusive member content
for only $1/day!

What you get:

  • in-depth coverage
  • award winning writers
  • exclusive video
  • vip access
  • thewrap magazine
join today
see subscription options Already a member? Sign in