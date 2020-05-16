How the Pandemic Turned the Television Upfronts Upside Down | Podcast

Early May is usually an important time of year for the broadcast television business — with billions of ad dollars being spent — but with the coronavirus pandemic grinding Hollywood to a fault, this year is not going to be the same.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were joined by TheWrap’s Jenny Maas and Tim Baysinger to discuss how the pandemic has affected the biggest advertising season of the year for the television industry.

It’s going to be a significantly less robust upfront than it usually is,” Baysinger explained. “Usually around this time, advertisers are seeing trailers for all the new fall shows and they’re starting their conversations about which ones they want to make bets on. And then usually, it picks up over the next month and then by July you usually see a lot of the upfront business being done. But that’s not gonna happen and no one really knows when it’s going to start.

He added, “I hear some ad sales executives tell me they think only half their normal advertisers are even ready to make commitments because some of them are figuring out their own business. You have whole categories like travel, tourism, even movie studios that don’t know what they’re going to spend money on, if they’re going to spend money. So it’s really a lot of uncertainty right now.”

