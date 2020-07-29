Tell Me a Story

Connie Chornuk/CBS

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Tell Me a Story’ Debut Doesn’t Have a Fairytale Start

by | July 29, 2020 @ 8:38 AM

Former CBS All Access series is now airing on linear television — but not on CBS

“Tell Me a Story,” the former CBS All Access series of reimagined fairytales for adults, made its broadcast television debut last night. Only it wasn’t on CBS, it was on The CW.

After looking at the Nielsen ratings this morning, the Season 1 restart didn’t provide a very happy ending for The CW. For those numbers, you’ll have to scroll down to the very bottom of this story, where last place lies.

Higher up on the leaderboard, kicking off primetime with a special honoring Regis Philbin, ABC climbed into a second-place tie with Univision among adults 18-49. NBC won the evening with “America’s Got Talent.” Fox settled for sixth place in the key demo’s ratings last night.

Also Read: 'Titan Games' Leads NBC to 10th Straight Monday Ratings Win

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “AGT” from 8 p.m. t0 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0/6 and 6.1 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” drew a 0.7/5 and 3.7 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. ABC was third in total viewers with 3.5 million, Univision was fourth with 1.6 million.

For ABC, a special at 8 o’clock honoring the late Regis Philbin had a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. A second “20/20” special at 9, titled “American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here?” got a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. “What Would You Do?” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers.

Also Read: All 20 English-Language Broadcast Shows Were Reruns Last Night: How They Stacked Up in Ratings

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 4.1 million, airing all reruns.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and sixth in viewers with 955,000.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and fifth in viewers with 959,000, airing repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 605,000. “DC’s Stargirl” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 754,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” received a 0.1/1 and 456,000 viewers.

Since CBS All Access was not Nielsen measured, these are the first TV ratings we have for “Tell Me a Story.”

Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

  • Emmy nominations 2020 snubs and surprises
  • What We Do In the Shadows FX
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • AMC
  • Handmaid's Tale Hulu
  • Euphoria HBO
  • Big Little Lies HBO
  • Night Angel Masked Singer kandi burruss Fox
  • westworld season 3 hbo are dolores and maeve dead HBO
  • Unbelievable-Kaitlyn-Dever Netflix
1 of 10

“Better Call Saul” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” leads miss out, while “What We Do in the Shadows” sneaks in

Between Elisabeth Moss and Bob Odenkirk getting pushed out of their respective categories and an unexpected nomination for "What We Do in the Shadows," Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement came with more than its share of surprises.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Movie Theater Reopenings Overseas Show ‘Early Signs of Progress’ for the Industry
Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

‘America’s Got Talent': Mentalist Max Major Got Simon Cowell With This Mind-Reading Routine (Video)

Inside Streaming’s Emmy Dominance: Netflix Has More Noms Than the 4 Broadcast Networks Combined

Triller Nears Deal to Raise at Least $200 Million
Watchmen

Emmy Voters Respond to the Moment, Snubbing Some Favorites for Record Diversity in Nominations
ctam questions

8 Burning Questions for TV’s Summer Press Tour: Where Are the Execs? How Much Footage Will We See?
The Titan Games - Season 2

‘Titan Games’ Leads NBC to 10th Straight Monday Ratings Win
tenet

‘Tenet’ Could Lose Money But Still Be Vital for Hollywood

Tinder Names Former CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone as New Chief Executive
Star Trek Discovery Season 3

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Return Date for Season 3 on CBS All Access
Michael Shamberg Academy

Why Producer Michael Shamberg Sued the Oscars Academy: ‘They Don’t Want to Listen to Anybody’
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE