‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ Trailer: Amy Brenneman Thinks ‘Monster’ Lily Rabe Killed Her Daughter (Video)

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for “Tell Me Your Secrets” Wednesday, a thriller series that follows a serious game of cat and mouse between Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman’s characters: Emma, a woman who is trying to run and hide, and Mary, the woman who is convinced Emma killed her daughter.

Per its official description, “Tell Me Your Secrets” revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

The series, which was originally ordered and produced at TNT before being scrapped and picked up by Amazon, also stars Enrique Murciano as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

Additional cast members include Stella Baker as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher as Jake, Xavier Samuel as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia as Rose, Ashley Madekwe as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy as Jay. Marque Richardson as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” is created and written by Harriet Warner (“Dangerous Liaisons”) and co-produced by Bruna Papandrea (“The Undoing,” “Big Little Lies”). Warner is also an executive producer along with Papandrea and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series. The show hails from Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

The 10-episode “Tell Me Your Secrets” launches Friday, Feb. 19 on Amazon Prime Video.