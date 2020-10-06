Twilight Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart

'Twilight' Production Company Temple Hill Signs First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

Companies worked together on “Twilight” saga, “Power Rangers” and “Uncle Drew”

Temple Hill Productions has signed a multiyear, first-look TV deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce scripted programming across various platforms. The two companies have previously worked together on the “Twilight” movies, “Power Rangers” and “Uncle Drew.”

In addition to those films, Temple Hill has produced “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” “Love, Simon,” “Life Itself,” “The Hate U Give,” “First Man” and “The Fault in Our Stars,” among others.

But this is a deal for TV shows. On the small screen, Temple Hill is known for producing “Mr. Mercedes,” “Revenge,” “Looking for Alaska,” “The Outsider,” “Dave” and “Love, Victor.”

(All of those projects were independent of Temple Hill’s ongoing partnership with Lionsgate.)

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen cofounded Temple Hill in 2006. Head of Television Adam Fishbach and Vice President Julie Waters lead the TV team there.

“Temple Hill has been part of the Lionsgate family for years, and we’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship into the world of television,” Scott Herbst, Lionsgate executive vice president of television and head of development, said in a statement on Tuesday. “They’re prolific, multifaceted and remarkably creative producers and we are very proud to partner with them to bring top of the line new content to our scripted programming slate. I’m obsessed with the television shows they’re already producing and can hardly wait to see what we can create together.”

“After working with Lionsgate on the film side, we knew a partnership with their television group would be equally exciting and rewarding,” Fishbach said. “Lionsgate is a dynamic studio that allows storytellers to expand their stories and talents across different platforms. We can’t wait to collaborate with their television team in creating exciting premium series.”

Lionsgate owns pay-cable channel Starz, which will likely be the natural landing place for at least some of these upcoming series.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

