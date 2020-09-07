With theaters in many major cities closed, cinemas in nearby markets have reported stronger-than-expected turnout
While just over 2,800 theaters in the U.S. and Canada were open this weekend for the release of “Tenet,” that did not include major cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Based on early data, those pandemic closures may have sent many cinephiles on the road to find a theater where they could see Christopher Nolan’s latest film.
While Warner Bros. declined to comment for this story, studio insiders tell TheWrap that top markets for “Tenet” on this Labor Day weekend included New Jersey, Connecticut, and California theaters that reopened in San Diego and Napa counties. All these markets are adjacent to major cities that still have non-drive-in theaters closed due to high COVID-19 infection rates, making likely that moviegoers from neighboring counties and states are driving farther than they usually would for a night at the movies.
It’s a trend that was already being seen before “Tenet” was released. Earlier this week, Joseph Masher, COO of Bow Tie Cinemas, told TheWrap that his chain’s locations in Connecticut saw higher-than-expected turnout for the opening weekend of “The New Mutants,” thanks in large part to New York residents who drove up I-95 as their local theaters remained closed.
There is no knowing at this point when the top three cities might reopen theaters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has remained tight-lipped, and the L.A. County Department of Public Health said two weeks ago that it will not open theaters even if infection rates drop to the point that the California reopening system allows them to do so. San Francisco may be closer to reopening, as it is already hit Tier 2 of reopening protocols, which allows theaters to reopen with a 25% capacity.
That uncertainty will make theaters in closure-adjacent markets like San Diego and New Jersey more important to “Tenet” and other new releases in the coming weeks. New Jersey was a late addition to the Labor Day weekend box office as Gov. Phil Murphy granted dozens of theaters in the state permission to reopen with a 25% capacity limit. While those theaters will hope to see that cap lifted to 50% later this fall, it’s not a problem for now as the lower volume of new releases will just mean that theaters can put “Tenet” on more screens if demand increases. Regardless, the presence of theaters near closed cities could give studios more confidence in sticking with the current release dates for the remainder of 2020, especially if the U.S. can dodge another infection surge like the one that forced “Tenet” off its initial mid-July release date.
Overall, “Tenet” is performing well given the unprecedented circumstances, earning an estimated $20 million opening over the extended Labor Day weekend and nearing $150 million in global grosses. That includes a Nolan-record $30 million opening weekend in China, despite heavy competition from local blockbuster hit “The Eight Hundred.”
While the $200 million film is still a long way from profitability, Warner Bros. is banking on word of mouth giving the film long legs through September, and possibly into October, as more theaters reopen and customer confidence in movie theater safety builds. While not as well-received as past Nolan films like “Dunkirk” and “Inception,” “Tenet” has done well with a B on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 74% from critics and 80% from audiences.
“The market forces at play here are anything but normal,” Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian told TheWrap. “While interest in ‘Tenet’ itself is high, the big factor for customers isn’t the quality of the film or the theater but rather the experience of going to a theater and the confidence they have that going there will be safe. I think this weekend has gone as well for the box office as anyone in the industry could hope for, and I think that’s a testament to the work the theaters have put in to make sure that their theaters are as safe as possible.”
All 10 Christopher Nolan Movies Ranked, From 'Memento' to 'Dunkirk' (Photos)
Director Christopher Nolan has become well-known for blasting audiences’ brains with mind-bending, over-the-top spectacles. Ahead of his next film "Tenet" and in honor of the director's 50th birthday, here's TheWrap's definitive ranked list of his movies.
Getty Images
10. "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)
That you can’t understand a damn thing Bane says is the least of this movie’s problems. It’s heavy social politics and bleak ideologies of hope in the modern day are a drag for a superhero movie, and Nolan’s twists and parables strain credulity.
Warner Bros.
9. "Interstellar" (2014)
On the trajectory of Nolan movies getting more and more bogged down in their complications, “Interstellar” is probably the pinnacle. It has its poignant moments — Matthew McConaughey’s despair-wracked sobs are pretty unforgettable — but gets lost in time travel, temporal displacement, global warming, interpersonal drama and a weird sometimes-documentary style. None of the ideas gets the right amount of attention and the whole thing is a bit of a mess.
Paramount
8. "Insomnia" (2002)
It's really the performances that make this remake of a Norwegian film work. Robin Williams delivers some of the best dramatic work of his career as the primary suspect in the murder of a teenage girl in an Alaska town. It’s more of a mid-budget stepping stone ahead of "Batman Begins," but Al Pacino slowly losing his grip on reality ratchets up the tension.
Warner Bros.
7. "Following" (1998)
Many have labeled “Following” as just a student film. It’s better than that. Nolan's debut feature features his penchant for rules and brisk pacing. The story concerns a man who follows people around and becomes protege of a petty house thief (who shares a name with an "Inception" character, Cobb). And this Cobb has philosophies about creating chaos that are a dry run for The Joker’s craving to watch the world burn.
Zeitgeist Films
6. "Inception" (2010)
This is Nolan’s “Vertigo,” a movie that combines everything that has defined his career into one ambitious opus. He takes the world of dreams and applies his signature rules and rigid structure into a bombastic, mind-bending thriller that's sometimes awe-inspiring and sometimes maddeningly exhausting with its exposition.
Warner Bros.
5. "Batman Begins" (2005)
Nolan reinvigorated the onscreen character of Batman with a more intimate look at Bruce Wayne’s origins. The more serious take on the hero. Thanks to Nolan’s focus on a man figuring out how to be a symbol rather than just punching bad guys, he helped make “Batman Begins” a template for superhero movies hoping to be more realistic and less cartoonish. And having Liam Neeson in your movie doesn't hurt.
Warner Bros.
4. "Memento" (2000)
The movie that first really started to tip people off to Nolan is a noir-esque mystery told in reverse, with Guy Pearce's detective unable to form new short-term memories. The movie’s construction keeps the audience as confused as protagonist Leonard, but once it all comes together, the frightening story of how people manipulate each other, and themselves, blows minds in the best way.
Newmarket Films
3. "The Prestige" (2006)
Michael Caine’s three rules in “The Prestige” could also define Nolan’s filmmaking. Above all, Nolan is a showman who stages something elaborate and magical and then wants to show you how it’s done. Fittingly, “The Prestige” is Nolan’s most twist-filled and rewatchable film.
Warner Bros.
2. "The Dark Knight" (2008)
It’s bolstered by Heath Ledger’s otherworldly, swan song of a performance, but “The Dark Knight” redefined grizzly, post-9/11 neo-noir. Its twists, moral choices and provocative themes on heroism upped the games for superhero movies and blockbusters for all time.
Warner Bros.
1. "Dunkirk" (2017)
Nolan’s sprawling WWII epic is quite possibly his simplest movie. Despite its enormous scale and running three tales in parallel with some non-linear storytelling, the minimal use of dialogue and powerful performances makes “Dunkirk” incredibly tense and human. It's a different kind of war movie -- and Nolan accomplishes a lot by holding back (some) of his usual complexity.
Warner Bros.
1 of 11
“Tenet” director turns 50 today
Director Christopher Nolan has become well-known for blasting audiences’ brains with mind-bending, over-the-top spectacles. Ahead of his next film "Tenet" and in honor of the director's 50th birthday, here's TheWrap's definitive ranked list of his movies.
Jeremy Fuster
Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com