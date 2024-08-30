‘Terminator Zero’ Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Actors in Netflix’s Spinoff | Photos

Just in time for Judgment Day, Netflix has a new installment in the “Terminator” franchise for fans of the iconic, long-running sci-fi action franchise. This time, however, you won’t see any familiar faces — the series is animated. However, you might recognize some of the voices, so we’ve put together a handy guide to the “Terminator Zero” cast.

You won’t see Sarah Connor, Kyle Reese or Arnold’s T-800 in this story — it introduces a new timeline and all new characters to go with it. Set in 1997, Japan, “Terminator Zero” focuses on a developer named Malcolm Lee, who is hard at work on another AI system to compete with Skynet and save the human race. Naturally, a Terminator unit is sent back in time to target him and his three children, while a soldier from the future is sent back with a mission of her own.