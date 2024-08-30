‘Terminator Zero’ Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Actors in Netflix’s Spinoff | Photos

Just in time for Judgment Day, Netflix has a new installment in the “Terminator” franchise for fans of the iconic, long-running sci-fi action franchise. This time, however, you won’t see any familiar faces — the series is animated. However, you might recognize some of the voices, so we’ve put together a handy guide to the “Terminator Zero” cast.
You won’t see Sarah Connor, Kyle Reese or Arnold’s T-800 in this story — it introduces a new timeline and all new characters to go with it. Set in 1997, Japan, “Terminator Zero” focuses on a developer named Malcolm Lee, who is hard at work on another AI system to compete with Skynet and save the human race. Naturally, a Terminator unit is sent back in time to target him and his three children, while a soldier from the future is sent back with a mission of her own.
André Holland as Malcolm Lee
André Holland plays developer Malcolm Lee, who is creating a new AI, Kokoro, to oppose Skynet. He’s best known for starring in Best Picture winner “Moonlight,” as well as “42,” “Selma,” “High Flying Bird,” and “Shirley.” His TV roles include “The Knick,” “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” “Castle Rock” and “The Big Cigar.”
Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko
“House of the Dragon” star Sonoya Mizuno voices Eiko, a resistance fighter from the future who travels back in time to save Malcolm’s family from the Terminator. Dancer and actress Mizuno is best known for her collaborations with Alex Garland, playing Kyoko in “Ex Machina,” the Humanoid in “Annihilation,” Lily in his FX series “DEVS” and most recently, Anya in “Civil War.” Previous credits also include “Maniac,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Am I OK?”.
Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator
Three-time Emmy nominee Timothy Olyphant takes over the iconic role of the Terminator in the new series. Olyphant has a wide-ranging resume, from his breakout ’90s film roles in “Scream 2” and “Go” to his celebrated TV Westerns “Deadwood” and “Justified,” and more recently, “Santa Clarita Diet,” “The Mandalorian” and “Book of Bobba Fett,” and “Daisy Jones & The Six.”
Rosario Dawson as Kokoro
Rosario Dawson voices Malcolm’s AI, the counter to Skynet, called Kokoro. Dawson’s got more than 100 credits to her name, from playing the live-action version of beloved “Star Wars” character Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka” to her role as Claire Temple throughout Netflix’s MCU series, including “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders.” Dawson’s got plenty more familiar roles, including “Sin City,” “Josie and the Pussycats,” “KIDS,” “Death Proof” and “Dopesick.”
Sumalee Montano as Misaki
Sumalee Montano voices the Lee children’s gentle caretaker, Misaki. Montano has more than 200 credits, split between live-action and voice work in film, TV and video games, including “This Is Us,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Dragon Age: Absolution,” “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” and “Star Trek: Picard.”
Ann Dowd as The Prophet
The great Ann Dowd voices the wise future freedom fighter, The Prophet, who sends Eiko back in time. The Emmy-winning actress is best known for playing Aunt Lydia on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Patti Levin on “The Leftovers.” The actress has a robust resume, with some of her best-known films and series including “Hereditary,” “Compliance,” “Doubt,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “It Could Happen to You” and “Masters of Sex.”
