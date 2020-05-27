‘Terrace House: Tokyo’ Canceled Following Hana Kimura’s Death

“Terrace House: Tokyo” has been canceled following the death of cast member and pro-wrestler Hana Kimura.

Japanese broadcast network Fuji Television Network announced the cancellation of the reality TV franchise’s current season — which was on production hiatus due to the pandemic — via a statement on the show’s website Wednesday.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program.

We also deeply mourn the bereaved families,” the statement reads. “Regarding ‘TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO: 2019-2020,’ we have decided to cancel the production. We take this issue very seriously and would like to continue to earnestly respond to it.”

Kimura’s death was announced by Stardom Wrestling on Saturday with this statement: “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

Before her death, the “Terrace House: Tokyo” cast member had posted messages to social media alleging that she was being cyberbullied, leading to multiple reports in Japanese media that Kimura’s death was a suicide. However, her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Terrace House: Tokyo” follows six strangers — three men and three women — as they temporarily live together in a house in Tokyo, Japan.

Representatives for Fuji did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment regarding the cancellation and future seasons of the “Terrace House” franchise.

A spokesperson for Netflix, which streams the “Terrace House” franchise globally, outside of Japan said in a statement to TheWrap, “We have no current plans to take down the latest season of this incredibly loved show.”