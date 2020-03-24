Terrence McNally Remembered by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald and More: ‘A Giant in Our World’

Tony award-winning playwright died Tuesday of coronavirus complications

| March 24, 2020 @ 2:23 PM
terrence mcnally

Getty Images

Stars of the stage and screen gathered on Twitter to share memories of four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.

“Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly,” said “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness.”

“My dear sweet brilliant kind Terrence. The world is not nearly as sweet of a place without you in it,” tweeted Broadway star Audra McDonald. “My heart is breaking yet again.”

Also Read: Fox News Tells Staffers to Take Temperature Before Work as Coronavirus Cases in NY Office Reach 6

“Terrence McNally was a legend among legends on Broadway,” wrote “Star Trek” actor George Takei. “If you are an actor, there’s a good chance you have performed one of his works. If not, you surely will in your career, he was that prolific and gifted. Ah, my heart breaks at the news!”

“Oh no- the coronavirus has killed Terrence McNally. Thoughts with his husband, Tom Kirdahy,” wrote “Rosemary’s Baby” star Mia Farrow.

McNally, a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, won back-to-back Tony Awards for his dramas “Love! Valour! Compassion!” (1995) and “Master Class” (1996). He also earned Tonys for the books of the musicals “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993) and “Ragtime” (1998).

Read more tributes below:

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Tom Hanks Idris Elba Lucian Grainge Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
1 of 21

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue