Stars of the stage and screen gathered on Twitter to share memories of four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.

“Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly,” said “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness.”

“My dear sweet brilliant kind Terrence. The world is not nearly as sweet of a place without you in it,” tweeted Broadway star Audra McDonald. “My heart is breaking yet again.”

“Terrence McNally was a legend among legends on Broadway,” wrote “Star Trek” actor George Takei. “If you are an actor, there’s a good chance you have performed one of his works. If not, you surely will in your career, he was that prolific and gifted. Ah, my heart breaks at the news!”

“Oh no- the coronavirus has killed Terrence McNally. Thoughts with his husband, Tom Kirdahy,” wrote “Rosemary’s Baby” star Mia Farrow.

McNally, a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, won back-to-back Tony Awards for his dramas “Love! Valour! Compassion!” (1995) and “Master Class” (1996). He also earned Tonys for the books of the musicals “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1993) and “Ragtime” (1998).

Read more tributes below:

Terrence McNally always spoke truth to power and had so much to say about love and pain, especially in the face of another epidemic. It’s killing me that we lost him NOW. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 24, 2020

My first acting award at a one-act festival in high school. My first Tony nomination was for Full Monty. Both shows written by Terrence McNally. He had a monumental impact on my career and will be missed. Rest In Peace, my friend. #RIPTerrenceMcNally — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) March 24, 2020

Please remember the brilliant Terrence McNally, “The playwright leaves a legacy of slowly changing people's minds by changing their hearts first.” He will be missed ❤️ https://t.co/jWm3gvX0YS — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 24, 2020

Bless you, Terrence McNally. ???? — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) March 24, 2020

A huge loss. I was fortunate enough to grow up in NYC and could see myself in his plays long before the rest of Hollywood caught up. Wildly prolific and wonderful. Thank you Terrence McNally. ❤️???? https://t.co/PGeABycdhX — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 24, 2020

just read about Terrence McNally and I’m fucking broken by it. This is so dark. I met Terrence when my friend James Cusati-Moyer starred in his play “Fire and Air” @classicstage. His kindness and candor were unmatched. RIP TERRENCE. You were a gift.https://t.co/i9gU7b55i7 — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) March 24, 2020

Covid. You fucker. Just learned that it took Terrence McNally who has always been the soul of kindness. Well Covid you are a little f because McNally’s plays will outlast you. Thanks Terrence for all youve given us. Peace. — Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) March 24, 2020

Terrence’s death breaks my heart. From my book Dead Man Walking, he fashioned a brilliant American libretto, which Jake Heggie seamlessly set to music. Thank you, Terrence, for all you have given us. https://t.co/4xiH0vGoIE — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) March 24, 2020

Heartbroken about Terrence McNally. A brilliant writer and a lovely gentleman. #LoveValourCompassion indeed — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 24, 2020

This is so sad. Terrence McNally was an original. If you can find the documentary about his life — "Every Act of Life" — I highly recommend it (I think it's on Amazon). It's a great look at what made him unique. https://t.co/zF90NLgUix — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2020