Indie Horror ‘Terrifier 3’ Makes It Onto List of Top 10 Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” hold their positions at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the second week in a row. “Joker: Folie à Deux” moves into the Top 3 while “NFL Football” falls one spot to No.