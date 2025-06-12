Terry Moran Launches Substack a Day After ABC Firing, Promises ‘Important Work’ in ‘Time of Such Trouble for Our Country’

One day after being fired by ABC for remarks he made about Donald Trump and Stephen miller on social media, Terry Moran has launched a Substack where he says he’ll focus on “important work” during what he described as “this time of such trouble for our country.

In his first post on the platform Moran, who was ABC News’ senior national correspondent until his termination, didn’t address the specifics of his exit, though he spoke about it with some humor. He also said he’ll be publishing original reporting and interviews, though no start date was give, as Moran said he also has to get “some stuff sorted out,” possibly referring to wrapping up his separation from the network.

“For almost twenty eight years, I was a reporter and anchor for ABC news. And as you may have heard, I’m not there anymore. I’m here with you on Substack, this amazing space, and I can’t wait to get at it, to get at the important work that we all have to do in this time of such trouble for our country,” Moran said in in a video posted Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m going to be reporting and interviewing and just sharing with you and hoping to hear from you as well, so it’ll be a few days, maybe a little bit longer. Gotta get some stuff sorted out but can’t wait to see,” he concluded.

On Saturday Moran posted on X, “”The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miler is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater.”

Moran continued, saying “Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end his his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.” He soon deleted the post but following an uproar from the Trump administration, Moran was placed on suspension. He was fired on Tuesday.