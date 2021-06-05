Texas Bakery’s Pride Cookies Sparked Backlash, Now Customers Are Lined Up Down the Block

With one Facebook post, Texas bakery Confections proved that love tastes better than hate.

The bakery based in Lufkin, Texas unveiled some celebratory treats on Facebook on Wednesday, posting a photo of their heart-shaped cookies iced with the rainbow colors of the pride flag. The caption read, “More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here!”

However, Confections’ message of equality didn’t go over well with everyone. In a Facebook status later that day, the shop revealed that their page had not only lost a “significant” amount of followers but that they’d received a “hateful” message cancelling a large order of cookies. The order was due the following day, meaning that the cookies had already been baked and decorated.

“My heart is heavy,” the post read. “Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods. So. If you love our cookies we will have an over abundance of them tomorrow. Hopefully tomorrow will be better.”

“Tomorrow” was far better than the Confections team could have ever imagined.

The heartfelt post quickly garnered thousands of shares, shares that eventually translated to 2,500 new followers, hundreds of dollars in donations to a local animal rescue and, most importantly, empty shelves. The bakery was sold out.

Confections (Facebook)

The line outside the shop wrapped up and down the block.

Confections (Facebook)

As of Saturday, Confections had sold out of its goodies a second time. In a new post, co-owner Dawn wrote, “In the 11 years we’ve been open we’ve never seen anything quite like this. We (my sister and co-owner Miranda and our fabulous baker Felicia) are just so humbled and grateful and moved by this outpouring of love.”

The sisters then encouraged donations to animal rescues (a personal passion of theirs) and LGBT charities as well as to take up any future backlash with Miranda, writing “If you have an issue, I’ve got a mouth.”

The post ended with, “More love. Less hate. Always.”