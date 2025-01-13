Texas Gov. Greg Aboott ordered all flags at the Texas Capitol and other state buildings be raised to full staff on Jan. 20 for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite former President Jimmy Carter’s death.

“Texas continues to mourn with our fellow Americans across the country over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter’s steadfast leadership left a lasting legacy that will be felt for generations to come, which together as a nation we honor by displaying flags at half-staff for 30 days,” Abbott wrote in a public statement Monday.

“On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” his message and order continued. “As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump. While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”

Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100. His life was celebrated at his funeral on Jan. 9 in Washington, where Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, among others, attended.

Per U.S. flag code, flags are required to fly at half-staff at all federal buildings 30 days from the death of a sitting or former president. On Thursday, as part of a national day of mourning in honor of Carter, President Joe Biden ordered that all U.S. flags at the White House, public buildings and military grounds, be lowered to half-staff.

Trump also rebelled against Biden’s instruction. Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club also raised its flags to full staff. Biden and Harris’ terms will officially end at 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 20.