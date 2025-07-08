Matthew McConaughey, Hilary Duff and More Mourn Lives Lost in Texas Flood Disaster

As the death toll from the Fourth of July flooding in Texas reaches 109 and counting, celebrities – both Texas-born and otherwise – are offering their condolences and calls for help.

The flash flood disaster struck the Southern state over the holiday weekend, with 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic among the dead. Officials continue to search for survivors amongst the devastation, with 161 people still missing.

Since Friday, stars like Matthew McConaughey, Hilary Duff, Shakira and more have taken to their social media accounts to post their thoughts, prayers and reactions to the natural disaster. The “True Detective” actor stated on Instagram that there was a “long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor.”

Below, see how a number of celebrities are using their platforms to pay it forward:

Meanwhile, Duff recalled her own time as a child in the “barefoot summers at camp in the Texas Hill country” as more details from the wrecked Guadalupe River bank continue to be reported.

Dear San Antonio,

Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas.

We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.

If you would like to join me in… — Shakira (@shakira) July 5, 2025

Jennifer Garner, who was born in Houston, wrote on her Instagram Story: “Texas. God, be near.”