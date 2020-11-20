Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Getty

Will Crowd-Free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Still Gobble (Gobble) Up TV Viewers?

by | November 20, 2020 @ 1:58 PM

Or will tanking TV ratings trends drop annual NBC event under 20 million viewers for first time since the ’90s?

tony maglio ratings report banner

Thanksgiving is going to be weird this year, but at least we still have some traditions. Of course, even those, like watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ahead of the big feast, will look a bit different in 2020.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

streaming ott

Behind the ‘Best Quarter Ever’ for Live TV Streaming Services Like Hulu
Supernatural

‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Conjures Up 1.4 Million Viewers
Kamala Harris

What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Lift HBO Max Into Streaming Contention?

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: The Looming Antitrust Case Against Facebook | PRO Video
For Life

‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers
wonder woman 1984

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Still Lasso Big Revenues With a Simultaneous HBO Max Release?
fall tv 2020

14 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Big Sky’ to ‘B Positive’ (Photos)

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Debut Is Not So Big
morning joe

‘Morning Joe’ Beat ‘Fox & Friends’ in Total Viewers for 1st Time Since 2001

Georgia’s Senate Runoff Could Be a Billion-Dollar Windfall for Local TV