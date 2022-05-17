The second season of the Max Original comedy sketch show “That Damn Michael Che” will debut on Thursday, May 26 with all six episodes, HBO announced on Tuesday.

In the trailer, also released on Tuesday, Che has to tell his “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost, who’s heading straight for the omelet bar, that he’s at an all-Black breakfast event.

Each episode focuses on a single topical theme, like religion. In the clip, Che is less than thrilled when the pilot (David Alan Grier) on his flight instructs everyone to say, “Jesus, take the wheel.” “Shouldn’t the pilot be taking the wheel?” the comic asks his seatmate.

As Che also tells his audience during a stand-up routine, “Talking to god is like getting your therapist’s answering machine. Hey god, it’s me again. I don’t know if you’re getting these.”

This season’s guests include Wayne Brady, Reggie Conquest, Ziwe Fumudoh, Heidi Gardner, Charlamagne tha God, Sam Jay, Lori Laing, Tim Meadows, Questlove, Sam Richardson, Amy Schumer, and Kenan Thompson.



“That Damn Michael Che” is executive produced by Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin Doyle, co-executive produced by Alice Mathias, Gary Richardson, Ayesha Rokadia, Daniel Powell and Alex Bach, and produced by Willa Slaughter. Season 2 is directed by Alice Mathais and Gary Richardson, with Richardson also serving as head writer. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.