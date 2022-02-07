The Jimmy Fallon-hosted “That’s My Jam,” an hourlong music and variety competition inspired by his most popular “Tonight Show” games, has been renewed for a second season, NBC announced on Monday.

Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of challenges including trivia, singing, and dancing, for example, Chance the Rapper singing a country version of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”

“The fun thing about this is it’s all my friends coming over from ‘The Tonight Show,’ and just playing,” Fallon said when the show launched in November.

Guests for the first season, which is now streaming on Peacock, include “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with Terry Crews, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, and Bebe Rexha.



“That’s My Jam” has reached more than 250 million views across linear and all digital platforms and has performed as NBC’s best digital launch for a non-scripted program, the network reports. The first episode of the season is up to a 2.1 in the 18-49 demo and 8.3 million viewers.



“That’s My Jam” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers. The show is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group and will be adapted by TF1 Group in France.





