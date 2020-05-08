‘The 100’ Final Season Trailer: Screaming, Crying, and a Battle to End It All (Video)

The human race returns, after a 97-year exile in space, to a wildly transformed Earth…only to discover that the human race had never truly left. Clarke found herself forced to lead a band of disposable juvenile delinquents as they faced death at every turn: from a world transformed by radiation, from the fierce Grounders who somehow managed to survive in it, and, perhaps worst of all, from themselves. Unfortunately, their newfound sense of normalcy will be short-lived, and their lives will be changed forever, as threats both old and new test their loyalties, push them past their limits, and make them question what it truly means to be human. First, they fought to survive. Then, they fought for their friends. Now, they will fight for the human race.
“The 100” debuted back in 2014 and has since tallied 84 episodes. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley and Marie Avgeropoulos have appeared in every single one of those. Lindsey Morgan and Henry Ian Cusick missed just a handful of episodes.
Watch the trailer for the final season above.
“The 100” Season 7 premiere May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW and will be streaming for free the next day on The CW app.
