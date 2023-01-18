“The Afterparty” continues, with Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ whodunnit show tackling a wedding-set murder mystery. The comedy series unveiled first-look photos of the second installment — out April 28 — featuring reprisals of characters played by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao and new additions like John Cho and Ken Jeong.

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will premiere with its first two episodes, followed by new episodes on Fridays, culminating in the season finale set for June 23.

Created by Miller, each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Led by Haddish, Richardson and Chao, Season 2 introduces new filming styles and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, Cho and Jeong.

In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend.

“The Afterparty” is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Season 2 is co-showrun by Miller and Anthony King — the Tony- and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer — who serve as executive producers. Miller is an EP alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s Senior Vice President of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

See the first images, released during Apple TV+’s Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, below:

