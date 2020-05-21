TNT has set the premiere date for its follow-up to “The Alienist,” which will officially be titled “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.” The sequel series will debut on July 26, taking over Sundays after “Snowpiercer” finishes its freshman run.

The network also debuted the first trailer, which you can watch above.

The network adapted Caleb Carr’s “The Alienist” in 2018, earning the network six Emmy nominations. The entire lead cast from “The Alienist,” including Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning, will all return for “Angel of Darkness.”

The TNT series starred Brühl as Dr. Laszlo Kreizler, a turn-of-the-century criminal psychologist (known as “alienists” in those days) and Evans as newspaper illustrator John Moore, who are called upon by then-New York Police Commissioner Teddy Roosevelt to investigate a series of gruesome murders. Fanning starred as Sara Howard, the first female employed by the NYPD and a liaison between Roosevelt and Moore and Dr. Kreizler.

“Angel of Darkness,” which Carr wrote in 1997, is set one year after “The Alienist.” Howard, now a private detective, comes to Dr. Kreizler looking for help in locating the kidnapped infant daughter of a visiting Spanish dignitary.

Also returning for the second season are Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Robert Ray Wisdom and Ted Levine. Melanie Field and Rosy McEwan join as newcomers.

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T with Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.