Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Loses Madison – and ABC Loses More Than Half-a-Million Viewers

From Season 23’s Finale Part 1, at least

| March 10, 2020 @ 8:33 AM Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 9:50 AM
The Bachelor

ABC

Part 1 of “The Bachelor” season finale threw fans for a loop last night, when Peter lost Madison and the show lost 7% of its audience from last March’s comparable episode. The ABC dating competition was down 9% in the key demo year over year.

Still, ABC and “The Bachelor” easily won primetime among adults 18-49, and the network came darn close in total viewers. Also, the reality series grew from last week’s “Women Tell All” episode.

Monday night on broadcast television was crowded with season finales. On Fox, it was Season 1 of “9-1-1: Lone Star” coming to a conclusion. On The CW, “All American” and “Black Lightning” reached the end of their current runs.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.7 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. posted a 2.1/10 and 7.6 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 got a 0.9/5 and 5.8 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and first in viewers with 7.1 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 landed a 1.3/7 and 8.7 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had a 0.6/3 and 3.9 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.9/4 and fourth in viewers with 5.3 million. Those were the two-hour averages from “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.7 and third in viewers with 5.6 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.9/5 and 6.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.7/4 and 5.7 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 4.6 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” closed out primetime with a 0.7/3 and 6.3 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.5 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 646,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 739,000 viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.2/1 and 553,000 viewers.

