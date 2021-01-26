‘The Bachelor’ Bests Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Lineup in Demo Ratings, but Not Total Viewers

Telemundo tops Univision with a trio of season finales

Airing a trio of season finales (“El Domo Del Dinero,” “Todo Por Mi Hija” and “Falsa Identidad”), Telemundo topped Univision (and The CW) in primetime averages, finishing fifth outright on broadcast television.

“The Bachelor” was Monday’s highest-rated show in the key adults 18-49 demographic, but Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” were watched by more overall (read: older) viewers. And so were CBS sitcoms “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” for that matter.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but third in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/9 and 5.1 million total viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” drew a 0.7/4 and 4.2 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.1/6 and first in viewers with 6.4 million. At 8, “9-1-1” landed a 1.2/7 and 7 million viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 received a 1.0/6 and 5.8 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.6. CBS had a 4 share, NBC got a 3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.2 million, NBC was fourth with 2.9 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 put up a 0.9/6 and 6.2 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.7/4 and 5.8 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 4.2 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” received a 0.5/3 and 5.3 million viewers.

For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.32 million.

Univision was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.28 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 587,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 838,000 viewers. A rerun followed. Last week’s “All American” Season 3 premiere drew record-high ratings for the series, as well as the largest overall (broadcast) audience for any episode.