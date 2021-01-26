bachelor 911 lone star ratings

ABC/Fox

‘The Bachelor’ Bests Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Lineup in Demo Ratings, but Not Total Viewers

by | January 26, 2021 @ 8:34 AM

Telemundo tops Univision with a trio of season finales

“The Bachelor” was Monday’s highest-rated show in the key adults 18-49 demographic, but Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” were watched by more overall (read: older) viewers. And so were CBS sitcoms “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” for that matter.

Airing a trio of season finales (“El Domo Del Dinero,” “Todo Por Mi Hija” and “Falsa Identidad”), Telemundo topped Univision (and The CW) in primetime averages, finishing fifth outright on broadcast television.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

