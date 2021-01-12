Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Slips From Record-Low Season Premiere, Still Tops Monday

NBC originals barely top CBS and Fox reruns in key demo

ESPN, which like ABC is owned by Disney, aired the college football National Championship Game on Monday. We’ll get Nielsen numbers for Alabama’s victory over Ohio State later today.

“The Bachelor” may have slipped from last week’s record-low season premiere ratings , but it still comfortably topped all other broadcast series on Monday. Paired with an episode of “The Good Doctor,” ABC finished first outright in primetime.

CBS and Fox aired all repeats last night.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/6 and 4.6 million viewers. “The Good Doctor” at 10 had a 0.5/3 and 3.9 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and third in viewers with 2.7 million. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” received a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. “The Weakest Link” at 10 had a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS, Fox and Univision tied third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3 million, Fox was fourth with 2.1 million and Univision was fifth with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 961,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 405,000. “All American Stories” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 376,000 viewers. A rerun followed.