Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Slips From Record-Low Season Premiere, Still Tops Monday

by | January 12, 2021 @ 8:36 AM

NBC originals barely top CBS and Fox reruns in key demo

“The Bachelor” may have slipped from last week’s record-low season premiere ratings, but it still comfortably topped all other broadcast series on Monday. Paired with an episode of “The Good Doctor,” ABC finished first outright in primetime.

ESPN, which like ABC is owned by Disney, aired the college football National Championship Game on Monday. We’ll get Nielsen numbers for Alabama’s victory over Ohio State later today.

