‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ Dumps Viewers From Last Week’s Loveless Debut
“Roswell, New Mexico” Season 2 concluded on Monday night — not that many people noticed
Tony Maglio | June 16, 2020 @ 10:37 AM
Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 11:04 AM
“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” drew even less grand a crowd last night than it did in the prior Monday’s debut. The latest “Bachelor” spinoff stayed steady in ratings among adults 18-49, but that 0.4 demo number is nothing to celebrate in the Fantasy Suite.
Also of note last night, Univision finished second in ratings in the key demo. Two season finales aired on the English-language broadcast channels: “Songland” on NBC and “Roswell, New Mexico” on The CW.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. The “Songland” season finale at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 791,000. Following reruns, the “Roswell, New Mexico” season finale managed a 0.1/1 and 791,000 viewers.
8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up
