‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ Dumps Viewers From Last Week’s Loveless Debut

“Roswell, New Mexico” Season 2 concluded on Monday night — not that many people noticed

| June 16, 2020 @ 10:37 AM Last Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 11:04 AM
Ben Higgins, Jojo Fletcher

Courtesy of ABC

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” drew even less grand a crowd last night than it did in the prior Monday’s debut. The latest “Bachelor” spinoff stayed steady in ratings among adults 18-49, but that 0.4 demo number is nothing to celebrate in the Fantasy Suite.

Also of note last night, Univision finished second in ratings in the key demo. Two season finales aired on the English-language broadcast channels: “Songland” on NBC and “Roswell, New Mexico” on The CW.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. The “Songland” season finale at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.5 million.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.2 million. Those were the averages of the three-hour “Bachelor: Greatest Seasons” episode.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.4 million, Fox was third with 2.4 million and Telemundo was sixth with 880,000.

CBS and Fox aired all reruns in primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 791,000. Following reruns, the “Roswell, New Mexico” season finale managed a 0.1/1 and 791,000 viewers.

