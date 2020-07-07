‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ Settles for Worst Ratings Ever With Season 1 Recaps

ABC ends up in a tie with Telemundo on Monday

July 7, 2020
ABC/BYRON J. COHEN

They may have been great seasons that delivered great ratings at the time, but these “Greatest Seasons – Ever!” recaps of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are not working in 2020.

On Monday, ABC settled for a tie with Telemundo as its “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” series drew its lowest demo ratings and smallest audience yet.

NBC won its seventh straight Monday last night, making it a clean 7 of 7 since the May sweep.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.7/5 and 3.8 million viewers. Following a rerun at 9, “Dateline NBC” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in viewers with 1.7 million.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS had a 3 share, Fox got a 2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, Fox was third with 2.4 million.

Both CBS and Fox aired all repeats last night.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was seventh with 955,000.

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” was the only show on ABC’s schedule last night, with Season 1 recaps for “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” occupying all three hours of primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 960,000. Following reruns, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 got a 0.2/1 and 914,000 viewers.

