Ratings: Not a Great Debut for ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’

| June 9, 2020 @ 8:30 AM Last Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 8:38 AM
Monday’s series premiere of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” did not post great Nielsen ratings. As a result, ABC found itself in a three-way tie for third place.

Univision finished second in the key demo last night, when “Titan Games” carried NBC to a first-place finish.

Another interesting tidbit from last night: ABC and Fox tied exactly for third place in total viewers, both with 2.428 million. You don’t see that happen very often.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.8/5 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” had a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in total viewers with 1.5 million.

ABC, CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. ABC had a 3 share, CBS and Fox had 2s. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.6 million.

The “Bachelor” spinoff aired through the entirety of primetime, posting those above ABC averages. CBS and Fox both just aired reruns.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 914,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 794,000. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 665,000 viewers.

