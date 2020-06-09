Ratings: Not a Great Debut for ‘The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.8/5 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” had a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers.
Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in total viewers with 1.5 million.
ABC, CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. ABC had a 3 share, CBS and Fox had 2s. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.6 million.
The “Bachelor” spinoff aired through the entirety of primetime, posting those above ABC averages. CBS and Fox both just aired reruns.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 914,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 794,000. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 665,000 viewers.
There are two nights left to count until the 2019-2020 television season is in the books and, as usual, some shows had a better year than others. This time around, broadcast's lowest-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49, which is the demographic beloved by advertisers, was the Melissa McCarthy-hosted kids' talent show "Little Big Shots," with several series tying for second-to-last place. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see this season's 22 lowest-rated broadcast TV shows rank by their "most current" Nielsen ratings, which include a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. For the purposes of this story, we elected not to count shows on The CW and newsmagazines like "20/20," "48 Hours" and "Dateline," which would have gobbled up several slots. The list goes highest-rated to lowest-rated -- and yes, there are ties. You can find TheWrap's rankings of this season's highest-rated shows here.
