‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Says Gotham Police Spin-Off Show ‘Put on Hold’

The Gotham City police-centric spin-off of “The Batman” is apparently stalled, according to “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, who was attached to executive produce.

During an appearance on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast, Reeves confessed that the show has been “put on hold,” perhaps indefinitely.

“One thing that we’re not doing that I was gonna do — so there’s the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold,” Reeves said. “We’re not really doing that.”

That said, Reeves also revealed what he wanted the series to be, comparing it to one of director Sidney Lumet’s films. According to him, it would’ve centered on Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in his first year of being the caped crusader.

“The series was going to be kind of like ‘Prince of the City,’ where it was going to be year one,” Reeves continued. “Because the movie is year two, and I wanted it to be the first appearance. But it wasn’t going to be a Batman story, it was going about about this corrupt cop. And it was going to be about how the worst gang in Gotham were the GCPD. And [Bruce] was going to come across paths, he would have touched paths with Gordon who would have been — it would have been someone to measure him against. But it would be a battle for his soul.”

Reeves noted that he was super excited about the idea, but HBO Max and Warner Brothers wanted something a bit different. Reps for both did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“It’s super cool to me. And they didn’t not like the idea,” he explained. “They just wanted it to be, they wanted to center a show on a character who was more — I get it. And so I was like, OK. So maybe someday we’ll do that show.”