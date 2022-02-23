We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz Turn Heads at ‘The Batman’ Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)

Notable absences included Barry Keoghan and Colin Farrell

| February 23, 2022 @ 2:57 PM

Getty Images

Getty Images

"The Batman" swoops into theaters March 4, and several cast members walked the red carpet at a special screening of the film Wednesday night in London, including Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. Here is a roundup of the cast's red carpet looks:

 

Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson

Getty Images

Andy Serkis

Getty Images

Paul Dano

Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

Getty Images

Matt Reeves

Getty Images

Dylan Clark

Getty Images

Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne, Louis Serkis

LIKE US