Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz Turn Heads at 'The Batman' Red Carpet Premiere (Photos) Notable absences included Barry Keoghan and Colin Farrell Dessi Gomez | February 23, 2022 @ 2:57 PM Getty Images Getty Images "The Batman" swoops into theaters March 4, and several cast members walked the red carpet at a special screening of the film Wednesday night in London, including Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. Here is a roundup of the cast's red carpet looks: Getty Images Zoë Kravitz Getty Images Robert Pattinson Getty Images Andy Serkis Getty Images Paul Dano Getty Images Jeffrey Wright Getty Images Matt Reeves Getty Images Dylan Clark Getty Images Andy Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne, Louis Serkis