AMC Acquires British Thriller Series ‘The Beast Must Die’

AMC Networks has acquired six-part British revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die,” which will premiere on AMC and streaming service AMC+ later in 2021.

The series, which brings “Mad Men” and “The Terror” actor Jared Harris back to AMC, is produced in partnership with BritBox UK, New Regency Television International and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. The show has yet to get a premiere date on BritBox UK.

In addition to Harris, “The Beast Must Die” also stars Cush Jumbo, Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker and Geraldine James.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Blake (pen name of Poet Laureate Cecil Day-Lewis CBE), ​”The Beast Must Die” tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man she believes killed her son.

“This series will be something special for AMC and our AMC+ subscribers. It continues a legacy of very successful relationships with the brilliant Jared Harris and our friends at Scott Free, and forges new producing partnerships with BritBox and New Regency Television,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, said on Thursday. “‘The Beast Must Die’ honors the novel upon which it is based with a fantastic piece of television that cuts to the heart of grief, hate, revenge and allows us to ask questions about our own humanity in a remarkably engaging and suspenseful way.”

“We are beyond thrilled that ‘The Beast Must Die’ is going to be shown on AMC, and couldn’t ask for a better television home in the US that stands for bold, quality drama. We hope audiences will be drawn into this emotional thriller and can’t wait for it to go out into the world,” Ed Rubin, head of New Regency Television International, added in a statement of his own.

“The Beast Must Die” is directed by Dome Karukoski, produced by Sarada McDermott and adapted for the screen by screenwriter Gaby Chiappe. Executive producers are Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David W. Zucker for Scott Free, Nathaniel Parker and Gaby Chiappe.