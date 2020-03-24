Netflix and WWE have unveiled the trailer for their upcoming family comedy “The Big Show Show” starring WWE Superstar The Big Show, whose real name is Paul Wight.

In “The Big Show Show,” The Big Show plays The Big Show — and also a husband and dad, just like in real life.

Here’s the logline:

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

Also Read: How Much Money WWE - and Tampa Bay - Lost When WrestleMania 36 Was Moved

In addition to Wight, who has some previous acting credits including Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy,” “The Big Show Show” also stars Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O’Briant, Juliet Donenfeld and Jaleel White.

Yeah, that last guy is Urkel from “Family Matters.”

Watch the Netflix series’ trailer in the video above.

Also Read: WWE Network Is Free to Stream Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The multi-camera “Big Show Show” is set to debut April 6, 2020, on Netflix. The sitcom has an eight-episode order.

“The Big Show Show” was created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, who will co-showrun the comedy. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell of WWE Studios are also executive producers.

In addition to all of the televised wrestling, Wight’s TV credits include both Syfy’s “Happy!” and “Van Helsing.”

The Big Show is a multi-time WWF/WWE Champion.