‘The Blacklist': Fugitive Liz Has an Awkward Chat With the Task Force About Red’s True Identity (Exclusive Video)

“The Blacklist” is nearing the end of its eighth season, and as we inch closer to the finale, we’re learning more and more about Russian spy N-13 — and whether or not he and Raymond Reddington (James Spader) are one and the same. Of course, the investigation into Red’s true identity is complicated by the fact that Liz (Megan Boone) is still attempting to work on the case with the Task Force, despite the fact she’s now a fugitive.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek from Friday’s episode of “The Blacklist,” Liz, no longer an FBI agent and in hiding with her young daughter Agnes, is trying to glean information from the Task Force via a group phone call as they investigate whether Reddington is really N-13.

While Liz has given the team helpful intel, Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), Alina Park (Laura Sohn) and Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison) are clearly hesitant to fully loop her in about the location they’re heading to in Paris to find Reddington’s handler, in a sign of how far she’s come and the fracture caused by Liz’s attempt to take down Red on her own terms.

“So what’s the address in Paris?” Liz asks, as the team goes silent on the other end of the line. “I want to help.”

“I think it would be best if we took care of this ourselves,” Cooper says.

Liz notes she’s the one who got them the information that got them to Paris in the first place, and demands to be included, especially if they are able to get a positive ID on Reddington’s handler, as she is certain he knows Red is N-13.

“If or when he tells us that, we will take the appropriate action,” Cooper adds.

“Appropriate action? Against Reddington? I think we all know that’s never going to happen,” Liz says.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode of “The Blacklist,” titled “Nicholas Obenrader”: Liz and the Task Force track new leads in their investigation of N-13, while Red takes steps to infiltrate Townsend’s criminal organization.

“The Blacklist” airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.