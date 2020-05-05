‘The Blacklist’ Season Finale to End With Graphic Novel-Style Animation

Season 7 will end three episodes short of original order

| May 5, 2020 @ 10:50 AM Last Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 10:59 AM
The Blacklist

NBC

“The Blacklist” is spicing things up for its seventh-season finale by combining graphic novel-style animation with live-action footage to make up for the scenes that didn’t get to be shot before production shut down.

The NBC drama is ending three episodes short of its original season order on May 15,  but that doesn’t mean it will lack pizzazz.

Titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” the 19th episode was halfway through filming in New York when television productions across the industry were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make do with what they had left, the show’s producers decided to add the stylized animated scenes. Cast members recorded dialogue from their homes for those scenes, which were edited together by animators and editors also working remotely.

Here is the official logline for the season finale from NBC:

“The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision. Presented in a unique hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation.”

“The Blacklist” was renewed for an eighth season in February. It stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson are executive producers. “The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

“The Blacklist” seventh season finale airs May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

